Photo 1226
I see ya
I was being watched carefully here
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
5th July 2024 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
post
,
bird
,
pigeon
Mark St Clair
ace
Awesome DOF and good detail
July 5th, 2024
