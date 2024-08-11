Sign up
Photo 1263
Goldeneye
Spotted this little fella hopping around in the pumpkin plants.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
Tags
eye
,
frog
,
garden
,
amphibian
,
goldeneye
