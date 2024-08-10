Previous
Clock 15 -- 15:40 (The Liver bird) by dragey74
Photo 1262

Clock 15 -- 15:40 (The Liver bird)

Its been a little while since I did a clock pic.
We went to Liverpool today and wandered the docks. I was going to post a shot of the Liver building face on but then saw it refected in the museum windows as we were leaving.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise