Previous
Photo 1282
Leaf light
A little bit of cropping and filtered in snapseed
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
1282
photos
351% complete
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
30th August 2024 6:01pm
Tags
light
,
green
,
leaf
,
filter
,
crop
,
veins
