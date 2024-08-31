Previous
Clock 16 -- 14:59 (Tilted time) by dragey74
Photo 1283

Clock 16 -- 14:59 (Tilted time)

Another clock from around town.
So many that I have photographed are either wrong or not working.
This one is stuck at 4 oclock but was taken at 14:59 it's situated on a block of flats on the northern side of town
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
351% complete

