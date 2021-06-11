mallows

Hello fellow Earth-dwellers, thanks for tuning in to Dreary Radio. Today's image was sent in by a Miss... Mallow. She did send an e-mail along with it, which I'll be reading that to you soon, but first:

Send in your six word stories! Winner will be presented next week, and will win, I guess, some good old gratification. The story theme is "A Beautiful Day." We look forward to seeing those.



With no further ado, let's see what Miss Mallow has written to us.



"Hey there, im a witch livin on a prairie up north of ya'll. not a bad witch, more like the stevie nicks lovely mysterious type or i'd like to think. but this is a self portrait of me with some real pretty flowers behind my ears. they's copper mallows. i was goin'a bring some into the station for ya'll, but every damn person on this street lets their dogs roam freely, and they love chasin' me round. now that i think it, they chased me even when i was a human!"



D.J. A.D.: And that's the end of that letter, thank you Miss Mallow. Yeah so that's, uh, weird. Buuut that's all the time we've got today. And I hope all you listeners will still tune in tomorrow.