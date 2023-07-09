Previous
Next
"destructive little things" by dreary
131 / 365

"destructive little things"

for the album cover challenge.

the random article from wikipedia is "Traffic Analysis Zone"

the random quote:
"The happiness of most people we know is not ruined by great catastrophes or fatal errors, but by the repetition of slowly destructive little things." -Ernest Dimnet
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

dreary.radio

@dreary
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise