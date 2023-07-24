Previous
minimal lily by dreary
135 / 365

minimal lily

messing around in photoshop. looks like a minimalist ink drawing
24th July 2023

@dreary
Rob Z ace
This is so effective - love it. :)
July 28th, 2023  
