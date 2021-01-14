Previous
Today’s photo shoot by dridsdale
Photo 978

Today’s photo shoot

My friend is an artist and on occasion I get to photograph her models for her to then paint later
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Debra

Swillin' Billy Flynn
Nice portrait
Nice portrait
January 15th, 2021  
Lisa Poland
Beautiful.
Beautiful.
January 15th, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
Very nice. Beautiful young lady.
January 15th, 2021  
