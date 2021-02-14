Previous
Open road...Smoky Mountains by dridsdale
Photo 987

Open road...Smoky Mountains

14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Debra

ace
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, & 2020: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank you...
Milanie ace
What a neat shot - hope I get there this fall.
February 15th, 2021  
