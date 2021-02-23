Previous
A little fixer-upper by dridsdale
A little fixer-upper

This little gem sits on Boogertown Rd, and no, that is not a typo.
Exploring backroads of Tennessee
Debra

Update_2018, 2019, & 2020: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images.
Islandgirl ace
What a lovely find!
February 23rd, 2021  
Babs ace
Hope the big bad wolf doesn't come along huffing and puffing.
February 23rd, 2021  
Lin ace
Love this - well captured fav for me.
February 23rd, 2021  
