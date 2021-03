Hot tub fun with gkids

My son and his family joined us in Gatlinburg TN for the weekend. They rented a cabin 7 miles from us on the other side of Gatlinburg. All of the homes/cabins in this area were newly built. As we looked out over their balcony, we saw a lot of black charred trees. We then remembered there had been a massive forest fire in that area. After talking to one of the local residents, we learned 520 homes out of 540 burned to the ground.