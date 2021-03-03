Previous
Next
He was posing for me... by dridsdale
Photo 999

He was posing for me...

3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Debra

ace
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, & 2020: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank you...
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a beautiful shot, he sure was posing for you!
March 3rd, 2021  
KV ace
Such a regal pose.
March 3rd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Isn't he handsome , and majestically posing for you
March 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise