Photo 999
He was posing for me...
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
3
1
Debra
ace
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, & 2020: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank you...
1137
photos
119
followers
136
following
992
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365_2016 2017
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
14th February 2021 10:55am
Diana
ace
What a beautiful shot, he sure was posing for you!
March 3rd, 2021
KV
ace
Such a regal pose.
March 3rd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Isn't he handsome , and majestically posing for you
March 3rd, 2021
