My little hockey player

The little guy in the red jersey is my grandson, Blake. Back in January, they started youth hockey backup again in Michigan. The kids are all suppose to be wearing masks. As I was editing the images from yesterday, I noticed he was the only child wearing a mask and wearing it properly. It’s very frustrating, parents want the kids to play but they they won’t follow the rules. I’m proud of my son and dtr-in-law for being good role models with masks since the beginning.