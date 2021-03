Hunting old barns

Night photography can be quite addictive, fortunately I have a photographer girlfriend who loves it as much as I do.

Awhile back we were on a country road in Michigan and saw this barn. We found the owner and asked permission to come back some night in the future. He was excited about having his barn photographed at night, and he even met us out there and helped us with our light painting. Never hurts to ask, the worst that happens is they say no.