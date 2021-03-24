Previous
2020 Camera Club Awards by dridsdale
Photo 1010

2020 Camera Club Awards

I belong to Seven Ponds Camera Club which is one of eleven camera clubs in the Greater Detroit Camera Club Council in Southeastern Michigan. I feel thrilled and honored to be recognized in my division.
