Pareidolia* - Smiley by dulciknit
Photo 1265

Pareidolia* - Smiley

Hi there! I hope everyone's safe and well.

This little chap smiled up at me when I opened a tin of baked beans. He's best seen on black.

* https://www.collinsdictionary.com/dictionary/english/pareidolia
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage and photography opsimath thanks to 365. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now but still having lots of serious fun...
