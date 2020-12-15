Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1265
Pareidolia* - Smiley
Hi there! I hope everyone's safe and well.
This little chap smiled up at me when I opened a tin of baked beans. He's best seen on black.
*
https://www.collinsdictionary.com/dictionary/english/pareidolia
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Alison Hewitt Bai...
ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage and photography opsimath thanks to 365. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now but still having lots of serious fun...
1679
photos
70
followers
32
following
346% complete
View this month »
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
face
,
can
,
metal
,
tin
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
pareidolia
,
ring pull
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close