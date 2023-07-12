Sign up
Previous
Photo 1309
Rose-golden hour in Norfolk
Taken some years ago, recently re-discovered. Works better on black if you have a moment.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
1
1
Alison Hewitt Bai...
ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so. Born in the...
1725
photos
55
followers
27
following
358% complete
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
water
,
norfolk
,
trees
,
landscape
,
building
Matt Clendon
Some lovely evening tones in this, Alison. Beautiful.
July 12th, 2023
