Previous
Object of desire by dulciknit
Photo 1311

Object of desire

I love, love, love the look of cogwheels. That probably makes me weird - so be it! :-D
Happy weekend, folks x
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Alison Hewitt Bai...

ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so. Born in the...
359% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise