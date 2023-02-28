Previous
Next
Naughty Woodpecker🤣 by eahopp
60 / 365

Naughty Woodpecker🤣

Went to a talk about birds, hard to get a close up. Had to laugh when I saw how this one turned out. (That’s a poster in background)🤣
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Beth

@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise