Favorite Spring Things by eahopp
Favorite Spring Things

Flowers of course, Gramma Victoria’s chicks, bunnies I just bought, bunny n the yard and my son Jonathan’s clay robin from kindergarten☺️
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Beth

@eahopp
~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Kathy A ace
Nice collage
March 30th, 2024  
Bobbi C ace
Very nice and just in time for Easter!
March 30th, 2024  
