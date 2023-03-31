Previous
Our Special Bunny by eahopp
Our Special Bunny

This special bunny is in loving memory of Baby Boy Hoppen. On 11/17/1997 we had a miscarriage 17 weeks 4 days, would have been born 4/22/1998. We keep this near our piano but take him out in April. He’s a Bunny Angel.
Beth

@eahopp
