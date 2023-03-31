Sign up
91 / 365
Our Special Bunny
This special bunny is in loving memory of Baby Boy Hoppen. On 11/17/1997 we had a miscarriage 17 weeks 4 days, would have been born 4/22/1998. We keep this near our piano but take him out in April. He’s a Bunny Angel.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
1
0
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
92
photos
10
followers
14
following
24% complete
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
bunnies
Dawn
ace
He’s cute
April 1st, 2023
