Previous
Next
Retro Barn by eahopp
99 / 365

Retro Barn

Used filters in pic collage. I usually transfer my photos from iPhone to iPad for ease of viewing.
Gladly accept any critique for any photos 😊
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
The changes suggested are subtle nicely done
April 8th, 2023  
Michele ace
Cool photo.
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise