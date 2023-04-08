Sign up
99 / 365
Retro Barn
Used filters in pic collage. I usually transfer my photos from iPhone to iPad for ease of viewing.
Gladly accept any critique for any photos 😊
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
barn
Dawn
The changes suggested are subtle nicely done
April 8th, 2023
Michele
Cool photo.
April 8th, 2023
