Fragrant Wedding Basket of Flowers by eahopp
183 / 365

Fragrant Wedding Basket of Flowers

At a wedding this evening the flowers that I thought were fake sent out an amazing fragrance, upon a closer look they were real!
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Beth

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Beautiful
July 2nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
July 2nd, 2023  
