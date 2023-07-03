Sign up
185 / 365
All of God's Glory at the end of the day.
Sailing into sunset. Green Bay
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Photo Details
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
flag
,
sunset
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture.
July 4th, 2023
