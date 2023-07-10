Sign up
Previous
192 / 365
Flowers make me Happy!
Just a little fun from my garden. The nose is a flower with two Hosta buds. The hair Hosta, the eyes daisies with top and bottom lashes, the eyebrows mint leaves and the smile Sweet William.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
flowers
,
fun
,
happy
