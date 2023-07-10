Previous
Flowers make me Happy! by eahopp
Flowers make me Happy!

Just a little fun from my garden. The nose is a flower with two Hosta buds. The hair Hosta, the eyes daisies with top and bottom lashes, the eyebrows mint leaves and the smile Sweet William.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Beth

@eahopp
Photo Details

