Previous
202 / 365
Flower from a Friend
A Gardner friend of mine brought me a few lovely planted pink poppies. Feeling blessed.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
View this month »
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
198
73
199
74
200
75
201
202
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
20th July 2023 9:03am
Tags
flower
,
friend
,
blessed
,
gardner
