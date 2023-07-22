Previous
Barn window with a crack by eahopp
204 / 365

Barn window with a crack

Out and about today seeking barns I haven’t photographed before. Another window, this time to the side not under.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise