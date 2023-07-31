Sign up
212 / 365
Windjammers Sail Club moored at Nicolet Bay
A group of nine boats on day two of a seven day cruise. My husband is sailing solo in our boat, as my back issues can’t handle the trip right now.😔
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
boat
,
sail
,
cruise
