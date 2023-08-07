Sign up
Previous
219 / 365
Great grapes!
Just washed and ready to eat. I have a funny joke about a duck and “gwapes”, always chuckle to myself! Hahaha.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
grapes
joke
chuckle
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
August 8th, 2023
