Scary looking old tools! by eahopp
230 / 365

Scary looking old tools!

Went to an estate sale today. Many old tools and interesting gadgets.
This guy had a bunch of old tools hung on a wooden wall in the basement and next to them there was a barrel that said “Body Drum” all a little scary!🥺
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Dawn ace
How cool and wonder what stories they could tell
August 19th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
I like the tones. Did you look in the barrel?
August 19th, 2023  
