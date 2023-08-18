Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
230 / 365
Scary looking old tools!
Went to an estate sale today. Many old tools and interesting gadgets.
This guy had a bunch of old tools hung on a wooden wall in the basement and next to them there was a barrel that said “Body Drum” all a little scary!🥺
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
359
photos
19
followers
18
following
63% complete
View this month »
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
Latest from all albums
96
226
97
227
228
98
229
230
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
body
,
basement
,
drum
,
tools
Dawn
ace
How cool and wonder what stories they could tell
August 19th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
I like the tones. Did you look in the barrel?
August 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close