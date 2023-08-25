Sign up
237 / 365
Red-legged Grasshopper Fun stay at the YMCA!
Caught this grasshopper climbing up our slider door. He was fascinating to watch and follow with his many moves. What fun! Does it not look like he’s dancing to YMCA!
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
