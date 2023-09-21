Previous
Colorful Fruits and Veggies at Farmers Market by eahopp
Colorful Fruits and Veggies at Farmers Market

I just love the colors, and yummy veggies!
Bought some frozen soup for home from “Soup Sisters” Red Cabbage Dill and Tomato-Zucchini- Basil. Can’t wait to try them 😋
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Beth

@eahopp
KWind ace
Super shots!
September 22nd, 2023  
