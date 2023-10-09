Sign up
279 / 365
Welcome Autumn 🍁
In a funk for photo ops lately but this made me smile at a local office.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
smile
autumn
welcome
greetings
Dawn
ace
So lovely Beth
October 10th, 2023
