288 / 365
Stop the Car for a Beautiful Scene
Yes, I pulled over put on my flashers got out and BAM- took the photo.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
1
1
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
448
photos
22
followers
21
following
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely fall shot!
October 19th, 2023
