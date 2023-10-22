Sign up
Previous
291 / 365
Looking out from my son’s new apartment
It was a nice visit and happy for him in his new place. Overlooks Lake Michigan.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
apartment
,
happy
,
view
,
son
Christine Sztukowski
Wow what a wonderful window view
October 23rd, 2023
