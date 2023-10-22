Previous
Looking out from my son’s new apartment by eahopp
291 / 365

Looking out from my son’s new apartment

It was a nice visit and happy for him in his new place. Overlooks Lake Michigan.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
79% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow what a wonderful window view
October 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise