Previous
296 / 365
And today SNOW!
Went for a walk early as there’s a winter storm warning for 6-14 inches. That’s Colorado!
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
463
photos
22
followers
21
following
81% complete
1
365
iPhone 12 Pro
28th October 2023 3:05pm
snow
storm
colorado
