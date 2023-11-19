Previous
Thanksgiving Cards by eahopp
310 / 365

Thanksgiving Cards

Spent some time making these Thanksgiving cards out of napkins and mod podge. I enjoy sending a personal note of Thanks to family and friends.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
84% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
So nicely done
November 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise