310 / 365
Thanksgiving Cards
Spent some time making these Thanksgiving cards out of napkins and mod podge. I enjoy sending a personal note of Thanks to family and friends.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
family
,
friends
,
cards
,
thanksgiving
,
personal
Dawn
ace
So nicely done
November 20th, 2023
