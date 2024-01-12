Sign up
Previous
327 / 365
And the snow keeps coming!
We’re in for a blizzard hear in Wisconsin, already have about a foot of this white stuff and the snow continues with high winds and drifting.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
2
2
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
snow
,
white
,
blizzard
,
drift
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful image, but this storm is a monster.
January 12th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Love it! Soooo beautiful
January 12th, 2024
