Photo 366
A Touch of Red on a Grey Day
Finally caught an image of this beautiful bird from the kitchen window. A sweet treat in the morning.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
window
,
morning
,
bird
,
beautiful
,
grey
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful and wonderful presentation
February 24th, 2024
Jen
ace
Beautiful! Love the framing 😀
February 24th, 2024
amyK
ace
Nicely presented
February 24th, 2024
