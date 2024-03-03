Previous
House Finch Silhouette by eahopp
Photo 372

House Finch Silhouette

Such a pretty bird, comes to the feeder early in the morning and says “A new day and every little thing is going to be alright.”
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Corinne C ace
Such a delicate silhouette! I love the layers of soft colors in the background
March 4th, 2024  
