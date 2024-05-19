Doe and fawn by earlybird183
Doe and fawn

When I took a walk in the woods today, I saw a doe standing on the other side of a pond. I grabbed my camera and took a few pics. When zooming in, I noticed that she had a fawn by her side.
Verena Norepli

@earlybird183
