The Handmaid's Tale by edie
Photo 1451

The Handmaid's Tale

Technically probably not the best photo I've ever taken but I couldn't not.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Edie

@edie
In 2016 I was starting year five and hoping to catch up. Here it is 2019 and I'm back. Let's see how I do. Pressures...
397% complete

Photo Details

KWind ace
I love that show!! I hope you get a reoccurring role!!
November 12th, 2022  
Edie
@kwind I've been on all five seasons!
November 12th, 2022  
Edie
@kwind This is just the second time in five years that I've had a guest star credit instead of rolling credit at the end.
November 12th, 2022  
