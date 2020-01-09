Previous
Tunnel by edorreandresen
Photo 2688

Tunnel

The Clinch Park Tunnel Art Exhibition includes 19 murals honoring the indigenous people of the Grand Traverse region.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
