Previous
Next
Intentional mending by edorreandresen
Photo 2725

Intentional mending

“To find magic in the mending.”
― Marieke Nijkamp
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
746% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise