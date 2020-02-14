Previous
heart shine by edorreandresen
Photo 2724

heart shine

I took the hearts out to play in the snow, and we were lucky to catch a peek of sun!
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details

