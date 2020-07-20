Previous
shipwreck 1 by edorreandresen
shipwreck 1

I was so happy to be back on the Lake Michigan beach-just me and waves, rocks and the very visible shipwreck.
20th July 2020

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Patnitsa Vecher
Beautiful!
July 21st, 2020  
