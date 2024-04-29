Sign up
Photo 3104
GM's chair
A favorite sleeping spot with her head against the back of the chair. The chair is a special family piece, and the desk chair that I share with Gray. Hehe!
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Views
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
29th April 2024 2:30pm
Tags
cat
,
gray
,
sleeping
,
30-shots2024
