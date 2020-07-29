Previous
Next
centered by edorreandresen
Photo 2890

centered

Acorn cap on a mushroom. Was it natural or did it have a human assist? Not me!
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
792% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise