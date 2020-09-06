Previous
drip catcher by edorreandresen
Photo 2929

drip catcher

Gray has a new favorite way to get a drink. It involves a bath attendant with the ability to create a drip. She "bites" a stream of water! Haha!
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details

